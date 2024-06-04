GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results
Lakshadweep election results 2024 LIVE updates: Battle for lone seat

Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar [NCP(SP)] won the sole seat in the Union Territory in both 2014 and 2019 General Elections

Published - June 04, 2024 07:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshadweep General Election 2024 was held in a single poll on April 19, the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. The Union Territory has only one Lok Sabha constituency and the voter turnout was 84.16%. It has a total of 57,594 voters. 

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP(SP)) won the sole seat in both the 2014 and 2019 General Elections. 

General Election 2024: full schedule

In Lakshadweep, the main contest is between the Indian National Congress-led INDIA alliance and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar [NCP(SP)] and Indian National Congress (INC) are contesting each other, both members of the INDIA bloc. 

NCP(SP) fielded incumbent MP Mohammed Faizal Padippura against INC candidate Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed, who is also a former MP. He is the son of P.M. Sayeed, the longest-serving MP in Lakshadweep. 

The NDA fielded T.P. Yousuf of NCP (Ajit Pawar). 

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Lakshadweep has over 96% Muslim population. Ahead of the elections, pictures emerged of Prime Minister Narendra Modi snorkeling in Lakshadweep with a two-fold strategy of gaining votes and boosting Lakshadweep’s standing as tourism destination. Owing to Ramazan, most of the poll campaigns were held at night. 

Follow the live updates below:

