On May 20, in the fifth phase of the elections, almost 1.82 lakh voters in Ladakh headed to polls to elect one member to the 18th Lok Sabha. This was the first General Election after the territory was separated from Jammu and Kashmir under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 and granted a separate Union Territory status. The voter turnout was recorded at 71.82% in phase 5, per Election Commission of India data.

Also read: General Election 2024: full schedule

The region sees a triangular fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA, the Indian National Congress (INC)-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and independent candidate Haji Hanifa Jan.

Protests and political disillusionment over the last four years shaped Ladakh’s electoral landscape. Demands grow, across religious lines, for Statehood and constitutional guarantees under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh “to protect its unique culture, language, environment”.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

In both 2014 and 2019, the BJP won the Ladakh seat, then a part of the Jammu and Kashmir State. In 2024, amidst controversial candidate choices from both key alliances, Ladakh is set to see an interesting contest in its first term as an independent UT.

Follow the live updates below: