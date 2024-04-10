KYC app will help voters know the candidates better

April 10, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Voters can use the KYC (Know Your Candidate) app to learn more about the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul has said.

The KYC app is designed with the aim of ensuring transparency in the Lok Sabha elections and helping voters make informed decisions about the individuals aspiring to be their representatives. The app allows voters to access information about all the candidates in their constituency. This includes their criminal background, nature of the alleged crimes, and current status of the cases.

Voters can also download affidavits submitted by the candidates along with their nomination papers.

The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. After installing the app and selecting Lok Sabha elections, users can enter their constituency to view information about the candidates. Users can also search for candidates by name.

With more information in hand, voters will be able to make informed choices, thereby improving democracy, Mr. Kaul said.

Information about candidates contesting anywhere in the country are available on the KYC app. Voters can get to know details such as how many nomination papers have been submitted for the Lok Sabha elections till date, how many candidates are contesting, how many have criminal backgrounds, and how many nominations have been rejected.