Kushboo cites health issue to seek 'pause' in campaign activities

April 08, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - Chennai

BJP leader Kushboo Sundar on April 8 told the party high command that she has to pause her campaign activities due to a health issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to BJP National President J.P. Nadda, the actor-politician said she suffered a tailbone fracture in 2019 and that the "injury has plagued me for the past five years." Despite medical advice, she continued to campaign for the ensuing polls and her "condition has worsened."

She has now been advised a "necessary procedure." She said she has to now "significantly reduce my activities, particularly those that involve extensive travel and prolonged periods of sitting, both of which are integral to election campaigning."

Therefore, "I must announce a pause in my active participation in the current election campaign," Ms. Sundar told Mr. Nadda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.