Kushboo cites health issue to seek 'pause' in campaign activities

April 08, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - Chennai

BJP leader Kushboo Sundar on April 8 told the party high command that she has to pause her campaign activities due to a health issue.

In a letter to BJP National President J.P. Nadda, the actor-politician said she suffered a tailbone fracture in 2019 and that the "injury has plagued me for the past five years." Despite medical advice, she continued to campaign for the ensuing polls and her "condition has worsened."

At times, hard decisions have to be taken and focus needs to be on one's health. I am at such a juncture today. I have dedicated myself to @BJP4India and have been following the path of our beloved PM @narendramodi ji, immersing myself in the election campaign activities. But… pic.twitter.com/tuevsqczok — KhushbuSundar (Modi ka Parivaar) (@khushsundar) April 7, 2024

She has now been advised a "necessary procedure." She said she has to now "significantly reduce my activities, particularly those that involve extensive travel and prolonged periods of sitting, both of which are integral to election campaigning."

Therefore, "I must announce a pause in my active participation in the current election campaign," Ms. Sundar told Mr. Nadda.