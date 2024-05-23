Kurmis enter poll fray in Jangalmahal to push for ST status

With the Trinamool Congress and the BJP remaining silent on the demand of the Kurmis for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, the community members, under the aegis of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, are contesting the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal’s Jangalmahal region as Independent candidates.

The region has four Lok Sabha seats — Purulia, Jhargram, Medinipur, and Bankura — where the community constitutes 65%, 42%, 17%, and 18% of the population, respectively. These seats go to polls on May 25.

The Kurmis are included in the OBC category, but its demand for inclusion in the ST list has been opposed by tribes in the region, including Santhals. Political observers fear this may trigger ethnic conflict in the region, which was a hotbed of Maoist activities between 2007 and 2011.

The Adivasi Kurmi Samaj has fielded its chief adviser Ajit Mahato from Purulia, Surya Singh Beshra from Jhargram, Kamalesh Mahato from Medinipur, and Surajit Singh Kurmali from Bankura.

Accompanied by a large number of supporters, Mr. Ajit went to file his nomination on May 3 riding a buffalo. “We were subjected to caste discrimination by the upper castes. The buffalo represents the injustice we faced,” he said.

The 70-year-old has emerged as a prominent Kurmi leader by being at the forefront of protests to push for the community’s demand, blockading national highways and railway lines for days in 2023. “There is no logic behind the non-inclusion of Kurmis in the ST list. If Article 370 can be revoked at the stroke of a pen, then our demand is no big deal.”

Mr. Ajit said he maintains equal distance from the BJP and TMC. “We cannot accept enslavement by any political party. We decided to contest the polls to ensure that the Kurmis are not taken lightly.”

In 2019, BJP candidate Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato won the Purulia seat by defeating TMC’s Mrigank Mahato by a margin of over two lakh votes. This year, Mr. Jyotirmoy will take on TMC’s Santiram Mahato, but they face a challenge from Mr. Ajit. “No political party or representative in Parliament, except Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has raised the issue of Kurmis. The BJP got the votes of Kurmis in the last poll, but did not fulfil our demands,” he said.

Flexing political muscles

Mr. Ajit is not the only Kurmi leader flexing his political muscles in the Jangalmahal region. About 150 km from Purulia, Barun Mahato is contesting as an Independent from Jhargram and has built his campaign around being a representative of the Kurmi community. The seat is reserved for ST candidates and Mr. Barun, who hails from Nadia, has an ST certificate as he belongs to the Bedia community, a community of snake charmers.

“As per the Gazette published by the British government in 1913, Kurmis were part of the Scheduled Tribes like Santhals, Munda, and Oraon,” Mr. Barun said, pointing at a copy of the notification. He, along with a local Kurmi leader, Anup Mahato, requested that the region be administered under the Fifth or Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and there be a piece of legislation to protect the land rights of the tribal population of the region like the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act, 1908.

“Only if we can target the vote bank of the political parties, can we make our demands heard,” said Mr. Anup.

The Adivasi Negachari Kurmi Samaj, perceived to be close to the ruling establishment in West Bengal, claims that they do not consider Mr. Ajit as its leader. The leaders of the group emphasise that the responsibility of according ST status lies with the Centre, and the State government can accord a no-objection certificate, which it has given.

Jhargram, which the BJP had won by a narrow margin of about 12,000 votes in 2019, is set for an interesting contest between Sahitya Akademi award winner Kalipada Soren of the TMC and medical practitioner Pranat Tudu of the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meetings at Purulia and Jhargram raised the issue of parties in the INDIA bloc, including the TMC, wanting to give OBC reservation to minorities. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has, meanwhile, accused the BJP of dividing “Adivasis, Kurmis, and Other Backward Classes through the National Register of Citizens and engineering fights among them by introducing the Uniform Civil Code”.

Subha Protim Roy Chowdhury of AAMRA, a research group conducting an ethnographic and sociological study on Kurmis, said the demand of the community has gained ground. “Their presence as Independent candidates may tilt the balance on either side,” he said.