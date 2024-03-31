Kumaraswamy meets Sumalatha at her residence to seek cooperation in Mandya

March 31, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency as part of a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP, on Sunday met the BJP-backed Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and sought her cooperation in the election.

While Ms. Ambareesh had on Saturday announced that her future political move would be made known in Mandya on April 3, the former Chief Minister is filing his nomination on April 4. The political move of the incumbent MP is anticipated to have an impact on the electoral results. Ms. Ambareesh had defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of the former Chief Minister, in a closely fought high-decibel battle in the 2019 parliamentary polls. The actor-turned-politician had been lobbying hard with top BJP central leaders to secure the Mandya seat that has now gone to the JD(S) as part of the NDA seat-sharing arrangement.

Terming the meeting as “most cordial”, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Late Ambareesh’s residence is not new to me. We have spent several years together. As I am filing nomination papers on April 4, I have come here seeking her cooperation.” He said: “She has a good relationship with BJP central leadership and the BJP also supported her in the last election. She will state her future political move on April 3.” When asked what was discussed during the meeting, he said: “We have discussed several issues with an open mind that cannot be spoken about in public. There are no conditions. Let us see...”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told presspersons here that the party would consult local leaders in Mandya before deciding on admitting Ms. Sumalatha into the Congress if she opts to join the party. “She had sought votes on the plank of self-respect. If she continues with that we can think of taking her into the party. “When his attention was drawn to her statement that she has an invitation from the Congress, Mr. Shivakumar said: “She can decide if she wants to show gratitude to those who have helped her.” He also said that the Congress had not backstabbed the JD(S) but had offered nectar when the alliance government was formed.

Responding to criticism by the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “The Congress allied with us for power for namesake (in 2018). However, I was not allowed to work as Chief Minister as during the 14 months I was insulted and harassed. Was this your cooperation? Soon after swearing in, I was called to a hotel for a meeting and made to stand in the corridor. I was not allowed inside the meeting hall. I don’t even know why I was called. I returned without meeting anyone.” He also accused Mr. Shivakumar of buying leaders and workers to reduce the JD(S) strength, and said that is what he did in Ramanagara too.

