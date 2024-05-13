KTR wishes good results for Jagan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister K.T. Rama Rao has expressed hope that Chief Minister of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party will get good results in the ongoing elections to the Assembly there as well as Parliament seats.

Speaking after casting a vote along with his family members at a polling station in Nandinagar in Hyderabad on May 13 he said the BRS won several elections in the post which were more challenging than the present one and exuded confidence that his party would win more seats than in the past.

Terming A.P. Chief Minister Mr. Jagan Reddy “like my brother”, Mr. Rama Rao said he had many friends across Andhra Pradesh and he would wish Mr. Reddy to post a good victory in this election.

Coming back to Telangana, he said the authorities were making all-out efforts by posting at least three personnel of the electricity staff at every polling station to ensure interruption-free supply and had also arranged generators.

Stating that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had fulfilled only one of the six guarantees partially, he requested the former to remember that he was the Chief Minister of the State and focus on governance and address real issues such as water and power problems and keep aside politics.

The BRS leader suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi follow ‘raj dharma’ as professed by Lord Sriram and allocate funds and projects to all needy States without any discrimination. Stating that people of the country were seeking a change, Mr. Rama Rao said it would be known on June 4 as to what change they wanted as the BJP Government at the Centre had been deceiving people for the last 10 years and the Congress Government in the State for the last five months.

