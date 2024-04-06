KTR suggests Rahul Gandhi to practice what’s promised in their latest manifesto

April 06, 2024 01:27 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao has asked Congress party and its former president Rahul Gandhi to prove their commitment and sincerity to the manifesto released on Friday by making two BRSMLAs who defected to the Congress either resign or get them disqualified by the Speaker.

Taking to a social media platform to hit out at the Congress on Saturday, he said it was the Congress party that had sown the seeds of defections in the country. “Congress party, which is the mother ship that promoted the ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’ culture of political defections in India, seems to have had a big change of heart”, the BRS leader said welcoming the national party’s proposal for amending the 10th Schedule (of the Constitution) to ensure automatic disqualification of MLAs/MPs, if they defect party.

But, as always, Congress preaches something and does the exact opposite in practice! In Telangana, they have recently announced an MP ticket to one of the BRS MLAs who defected to the party and also admitted another BRS MLA, he said adding that both of them are still hanging on to their elected posts as MLAs won on the BRS tickets.

“Why don’t you demonstrate that you are not a party of hypocrites? Make both these defectors (MLAs) resign or have the Speaker disqualify and prove to the country that you practice what you preach”, Mr. Rao suggested Mr. Gandhi. Or else, Mr. Gandhi would remain a hypocrite, the BRS leader said.

Mr. Rao tagged a copy of the Congress manifesto released on Friday in which it is mentioned that “we promise to amend the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and make defection (leaving the original party on which the MLA or MP was elected) an automatic disqualification of the membership in the Assembly or Parliament”. He also tagged the pictures of BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari joining the Congress, to his social media post.