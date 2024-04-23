KTR asks people to teach lesson to Congress, BJP for betraying Telangana

April 23, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked the party ranks and the support base to teach a fitting lesson to those who have left the party when it is passing through a rough phase and cautioned people against getting deceived by the Congress for the second time in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a roadshow held in Budvel, Rajendranagar segment of Chevella Parliamentary Constituency on Tuesday, he said neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or Congress and INDIA alliance were in position to win 200 and 100 seats, respectively, and it would make the regional parties call the shots in the formation of the next Government at the Centre. At least eight to 10 seats for BRS in Lok Sabha would make the next Government protect the interests of Telangana.

He asked the party ranks and supporters to teach a lesson to both G. Ranjith Reddy and K. Vishweshwar Reddy who were given political life by the BRS. They had backstabbed the party by defecting to Congress and BJP, respectively, to protect their personal and business interests. Stating that there was a misgiving that backward classes (BC) candidates would not win seats, he asked the electorate of Chevella to prove it wrong as the BRS had given the opportunity to Kasani Gnaneshwar, a BC contesting the seat for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party legislators P. Sabitha Indira Reddy, T. Prakash Goud, Kale Yadaiah and others, party candidate Mr. Gnaneshwar participated in the roadshow.

Mr. Rama Rao said it was Mr. Gnaneshwar who had been mobilising the BC communities for long, and it was for the people now to elect him as their representative in Parliament. He asked the party ranks to explain to the people the 10 years of development done by BRS and 100 days of broken promises by Congress. He told them to contact farmers and ask them whether they had received ₹2 lakh loan waiver, enhanced Rythu Bharosa, Kalyana Laxmi and others.

Turning to BJP, he said the party was unable to tell people what it had done in 10 years except for dividing people in the name of religion. He sought to know whether the BJP had sanctioned even a medical college, national project or any other institution to Telangana during the last 10 years. He requested people to think over how the petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices had gone up under the BJP rule.

He stated that it was BRS that had stopped the progress of BJP in Telangana, and in the recently Assembly elections BRS candidates had defeated BJP leaders – Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind, Soyam Bapu Rao (all sitting MPs), Eatala Rajender and M. Raghunandan Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.