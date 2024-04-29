KTR asks BRS social media warriors to expose Congress-BJP nexus in LS poll

April 29, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated April 30, 2024 08:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K. T. Rama Rao has asked the party’s social media warriors to expose the alleged tacit understanding between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He remarked that the statements of Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapur Arvind are ample proof.

Speaking at a meeting of the party’s social media warriors of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Constituency held here on Monday night, he said that it was part of such an understanding that the Congress party had fielded a dummy candidate to make it easy for the BJP. He pointed out that P. Sunitha Mahender Reddy had joined the Congress party hoping to fight from the Chevella Lok Sabha seat, but was asked to contest from Malkajgiri.

The two parties were working in tandem to ensure transfer of the Congress vote to BJP, Mr. Rama Rao alleged. “After the Assembly election results Mr. Sanjay had stated that their objective was to bury BRS in the State and Mr. Arvind had recently stated in an election meeting that it was due to false propaganda about the BRS-BJP nexus that had diverted the minority votes to Congress and that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy too would join BJP after the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The BRS working president recollected how the Congress had diverted its votes to BJP in the last (2019) Lok Sabha elections in Karimnagar, Adilabad and Nizamabad Lok Sabha seats to ensure BJP candidates win. “The two parties are working with the single agenda of blind opposition against BRS and the mistake that occurred in Malkajgiri in 2019 should not repeat this time,” he said.

“A small mistake by BRS in 2019 election had allowed Mr. Revanth Reddy to become an MP and later the Chief Minister. It is the duty of every BRS activist and social media warrior to expose the Congress-BJP nexus and ensure that Ragidi Laxma Reddy wins from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat and G. Niveditha from Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat.,” he added.

Mr. Rama Rao stated, “Malkajgiri had revived the political fortunes of Mr. Revanth Reddy but he did not do anything for the constituency. Later, he become the Chief Minister by making false promises and it was for every BRS worker to explain to people about the broken promises of the Congress government.”

He explained the need for better representation of BRS in Parliament to prevent Hyderabad from being made a Union Territory and to stop BJP from taking Godavari water from Telangana to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for meeting its political interests at the cost of Telangana’s.

