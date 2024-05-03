ADVERTISEMENT

K.L. Sharma, a Gandhi Loyalist, who steps out of the shadows

May 03, 2024 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - New Delhi

He is said to have played a crucial role in the Gandhi family’s victory in Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies simce 1983

The Hindu Bureau

K.L. Sharma will contest the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. | Photo Credit: x/@Supriya23bh

For nearly three decades, Kishori Lal Sharma’s name has been synonymous with Congress in Rae Bareli. For the first time, he is stepping out of the shadows, to contest from Amethi, a seat that he has been associated with since 1983, working with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi here.  

Mr. Sharma who hails from Punjab’s Ludhiana, began his stint with Rajiv Gandhi, managing the Amethi Lok Sabha seat for him. The former PM won this seat four times in 1981, 1984, 1989 and posthumously in 1991. 

He is said to have played a crucial role in former Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s victory from Amethi in 1999. In 2004, when she shifted to Rae Bareli leaving the seat for her son, Mr. Sharma began managing both constituencies. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US