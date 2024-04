April 19, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be filing his nomination papers for the Secunderabad constituency accompanied by Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and others at the GHMC Secunderabad office on Friday. He will first offer prayers at the Mahankali Temple and walk till Mahabub College where he will participate in the public meeting along with the other leaders, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.