Kharge pushes Congress campaign in Haryana, terms PM Modi as ‘king of liars’

Stepping Congress party’s election campaign momentum in Haryana in the run-up to the Parliamentary election, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 21 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blaming him for failing to keep his promises and terming him as a “king of liars”.

Addressing a gathering in Yamunanagar, Mr. Kharge said there is nothing wrong in calling Prime Minister a liar as he has been giving false promises to the people of the country for the past 10 years.

“In 2014, Mr. Modi promised that black money will be brought back and ₹15 lakh will be given to people. Did he give money? No. He promised 2 crore jobs every year, but did the youth got jobs? No. Farmers were promised that their income will be doubled, did that happen? No. Is he a liar or a good person? He keeps lying, so what’s wrong if I call him ‘jhoothon ka sardar’ (king of liars),” asked Mr. Kharge. People of the country are smarter than the Prime Minister, and they can see through the BJP’s false narratives, he said.

Mr. Kharge said, the Congress was fighting the battle to save the Constitution and country’s democracy, which the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) wanted to end. “We are fighting against the ideology of the RSS. The people of the country are fighting against the BJP and we are with the people. The fight is between the people and Modi, and the people and the BJP as they are fed up with the BJP,” he said.

Later at a press conference in Chandigarh, Mr. Kharge, replying to a question surrounding Mr. Modi’s recent remark, “five PMs in five years”, said even in 2004 such things were propagated but the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government completed two full terms. He said during the UPA I and UPA II, there was one Prime Minister and the government completed its full term.

Replying to the question about who would be the “PM face”, Mr. Kharge said, the INDIA bloc partners will take a decision after the election. “After the polls, alliance partners will sit and decide. The way we ran UPA government, similarly we will do this,” he said, adding that the INDIA bloc has gained good ground in the ongoing Parliamentary election, and the BJP is losing for sure.

“INDIA bloc will surely stop the Modi government from coming to power,” he added.

He alleged that Prime Minister was resorting to divisive politics, and was trying to divide and polarise people in a State like Haryana, which is known for its secularism and harmony.

“I wonder why Modi was not seeking votes in the name of development or his own achievements and was instead only abusing the Congress. Modi was deliberately trying to distort the promises made by the Congress,” he said.

He refuted Mr. Modi’s charge that the Congress will take away reservation rights from those who are entitled to it right now and give these to others.

Referring to the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in Defence forces, Mr. Kharge said, it will be scrapped and the old system of recruitment will be restored. What is the purpose of joining the Defence services if one has to come back home within four years, he asked. He said the Agnipath scheme had badly hit the youth of the country, particularly those in Punjab and Haryana.

He said that the debt of farmers will be waived off and there will be legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

