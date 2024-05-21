GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kharge pushes Congress campaign in Haryana, terms PM Modi as ‘king of liars’

“The fight is between the people and Modi, and the people and the BJP as they are fed up with the BJP,” he said.

Updated - May 21, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 10:13 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana on March 21, 2024.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana on March 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Stepping Congress party’s election campaign momentum in Haryana in the run-up to the Parliamentary election, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 21 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blaming him for failing to keep his promises and terming him as a “king of liars”.

Addressing a gathering in Yamunanagar, Mr. Kharge said there is nothing wrong in calling Prime Minister a liar as he has been giving false promises to the people of the country for the past 10 years.

INDIA bloc confident of stopping BJP from getting majority in polls; people fighting for us: Mallikarjun Kharge

“In 2014, Mr. Modi promised that black money will be brought back and ₹15 lakh will be given to people. Did he give money? No. He promised 2 crore jobs every year, but did the youth got jobs? No. Farmers were promised that their income will be doubled, did that happen? No. Is he a liar or a good person? He keeps lying, so what’s wrong if I call him ‘jhoothon ka sardar’ (king of liars),” asked Mr. Kharge. People of the country are smarter than the Prime Minister, and they can see through the BJP’s false narratives, he said.

Mr. Kharge said, the Congress was fighting the battle to save the Constitution and country’s democracy, which the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) wanted to end. “We are fighting against the ideology of the RSS. The people of the country are fighting against the BJP and we are with the people. The fight is between the people and Modi, and the people and the BJP as they are fed up with the BJP,” he said.

Later at a press conference in Chandigarh, Mr. Kharge, replying to a question surrounding Mr. Modi’s recent remark, “five PMs in five years”, said even in 2004 such things were propagated but the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government completed two full terms. He said during the UPA I and UPA II, there was one Prime Minister and the government completed its full term.

Replying to the question about who would be the “PM face”, Mr. Kharge said, the INDIA bloc partners will take a decision after the election. “After the polls, alliance partners will sit and decide. The way we ran UPA government, similarly we will do this,” he said, adding that the INDIA bloc has gained good ground in the ongoing Parliamentary election, and the BJP is losing for sure.

“INDIA bloc will surely stop the Modi government from coming to power,” he added.

PM Modi should quit public life for indulging in Hindu-Muslim rhetoric: Kharge

He alleged that Prime Minister was resorting to divisive politics, and was trying to divide and polarise people in a State like Haryana, which is known for its secularism and harmony.

“I wonder why Modi was not seeking votes in the name of development or his own achievements and was instead only abusing the Congress. Modi was deliberately trying to distort the promises made by the Congress,” he said.

He refuted Mr. Modi’s charge that the Congress will take away reservation rights from those who are entitled to it right now and give these to others.

Referring to the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in Defence forces, Mr. Kharge said, it will be scrapped and the old system of recruitment will be restored. What is the purpose of joining the Defence services if one has to come back home within four years, he asked. He said the Agnipath scheme had badly hit the youth of the country, particularly those in Punjab and Haryana.

He said that the debt of farmers will be waived off and there will be legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Haryana / Chandigarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.