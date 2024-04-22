GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Khammam seat issue reaches Bengaluru

April 22, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

With the deadlock continuing over the Khammam seat and the high command continuing the suspense the issue reached Bengaluru for the final solution.

Source said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy tried to meet Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar but he was busy with campaigning and All India Congress Committee (AICC) related issues. They were supposed to meet Mr. Shivakumar seeking his intervention on Monday. Since the leaders could not meet him, they stayed put in Bengaluru to catch up with Mr. Shivakumar on Tuesday.

Unreasonable delay in naming candidates to hurt Congress in some constituencies in Telangana

Khammam ticket is becoming a contentious issue with Mr. Prasad Reddy, brother of Mr. Srinivas Reddy, and Nandini, the wife of Mr. Vikramarka, in the race, and both the leaders are adamant about it. However, they both are unanimous on not letting a candidate from outside Khammam getting the ticket.

