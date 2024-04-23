GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kesineni Nani files nomination for Vijayawada Lok Sabhaseat

TDP’s Gadde Rammohan files papers in Vijayawada East constituency

April 23, 2024 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP supporters holding colour smoke candles in a rally held on the occasion of filing of nomination by Gadde Rammohan in Vijayawada on Monday.

TDP supporters holding colour smoke candles in a rally held on the occasion of filing of nomination by Gadde Rammohan in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination here on Monday.

He offered prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in the morning and later went in a huge rally from his office near the police control room, to the office of NTR District Collector, where he filed the papers. He is pitted against his younger brother, Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) of the TDP. 

Velampalli Srinivas filed his nomination as the YSRCP candidate in Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency. He is facing TDP’s Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Ch. Babu Rao of the CPI(M).

Gadde Rammohan of the TDP filed his nomination in Vijayawada East constituency, where he will be taking on Devineni Avinash of YSRCP. He led an impressive rally, in which cadres of the Jana Sena Party and BJP also took part.

