April 19, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - KOTTAYAM

Asserting that Kerala has initiated a departure from its traditional political model, Thushar Vellappally, president of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) has stated that the State is now poised to adopt the development-oriented politics advocated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Analysing the vote share, he has noted a significant increase from a mere 6% to 16%, with recent figures crossing the 20% mark. “This trend indicates a gradual transformation akin to the shifts witnessed in Tripura or Bengal, suggesting that Kerala may undergo a similar evolution in two or three more steps,’’ he said, in an interview with The Hindu.

‘Improved living standards’

Mr. Vellappally attributes the NDA’s surge in vote percentage to the populace’s aspiration for improved living standards.

On the occasion, he also criticised the fiscal policies of successive administrations, arguing that they have led the State into its current predicament. Holding that the false portrayal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by the media and politicians in Kerala had kept the party distant from the masses, he also observed a growing awareness among the people that other parties lack a genuine focus on development.

To query regarding the controversy surrounding the screening of The Kerala Story by the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, Mr. Vellappally expressed his unwavering support for the Catholic Church on this matter. “Love jihad is a genuine concern and as a political organisation, we have first-hand experience of its presence in Kerala,’’ he said.

He also cited former Chief Minister A.K. Antony’s acknowledgement of love jihad in the State. “Mainstream parties in Kerala tend to dismiss the issue, fearing backlash from Muslim extremists, who constitute just 1% of the community,” he added.

Confident of victory

When asked about his candidacy in Kottayam, Mr. Vellappally expressed confidence in securing victory, citing the communal dynamics of the constituency and the track record of rival candidates as factors working in his favour.

“I have already received assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J.P. Nadda, and other leaders regarding the formulation of a strategy to revive the struggling rubber sector. This approach will prioritise adding value to the crop rather than relying solely on subsidies and offering floor prices, which are outdated strategies,’’ he said.

The development of tourism infrastructure, support for paddy farmers, and the enhancement of the Kottayam Railway Station constitute the additional campaign platforms for the NDA in Kottayam.

