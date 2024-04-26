GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Polling day in photos

Polling in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala for the 2024 General Elections commenced at 7 a.m. on April 26 amidst tight security arrangements. Many queued up since early morning outside the over 25,000 polling booths in Kerala to avoid the hot weather that was likely as the day progressed.

April 26, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Polling in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala for the 2024 General Elections commenced at 7 a.m. on April 26 amidst tight security arrangements. Many queued up since early morning outside the over 25,000 polling booths in Kerala to avoid the hot weather that was likely as the day progressed. 

Polling was carried out amidst tight security arrangements which included deployment of over 66,000 security personnel and live monitoring of the election process by an extensive webcasting system.

Voting began after a mock poll was carried out by casting votes in favour of all candidates, including NOTA, whose names are there on an EVM.. 

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Voters wait to cast their votes at Government HSS, Chowara in Chalakudy constituency.

Photo: S. Mahinsha

Voters at Pallithura HSS near Thiruvananthapuram on April 26.

Photo: K.K. Mustafah

People waiting in a queue cast their vote at government high school at AJB school, Kalpathy in Palakkad.

Photo: S.R. Praveen

Abhi krishna, an engineering student and a first time voter, who cast his vote in the Attingal constituency, says that development of the capital districts’s suburbs including Attingal was the primary issue in his mind while casting his first vote. Kerala has a total of 5.34 lakh first time voters (18-19 age group) in these elections.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Voters turn up in large numbers at the polling station in GLPS, Vaiparappady, in Malappuram constituency.

Photo: C. Sureshkumar

Voters queue up to cast their vote at St. Antony UP School at Vaddy in Kollam.

Photo: Special Arrangement

A long queue of voters at the panchayat community hall at Meenangadi in Wayanad constituency.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Tribal voters stand in queue to vote at Government Tribal School at Edamalakkudy in Idukki constituency.

Photo: S.R. Praveen

Long queue of voters early at the Government UP School in Kuzhivila in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Owing to the soaring day time temperatures, brisk polling is expected in the initial hours.

A large number of voters in a queue to cast their vote in front of a polling booth at Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Kozhikode.

Photo: Harikumar J S

Voters queue up at a polling booth in Jagathy, Thiruvananthapuram, as early as 7 am on polling day on April 26.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

90-year-old Eliyamma who cast her vote at the bhooth No 90 in St. Joseph’s HS, Angamaly in Chalakudy constituency on April 26.

Related Topics

Kerala / General Elections 2024 / politics

Top News Today

Voters wait to cast their votes at Government HSS, Chowara in Chalakudy constituency.
0 / 0
Photo: Thulasi Kakkat
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.