Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Polling day in photos

April 26, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

Polling in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala for the 2024 General Elections commenced at 7 a.m. on April 26 amidst tight security arrangements. Many queued up since early morning outside the over 25,000 polling booths in Kerala to avoid the hot weather that was likely as the day progressed.

Polling was carried out amidst tight security arrangements which included deployment of over 66,000 security personnel and live monitoring of the election process by an extensive webcasting system.

Voting began after a mock poll was carried out by casting votes in favour of all candidates, including NOTA, whose names are there on an EVM..

Voters wait to cast their votes at Government HSS, Chowara in Chalakudy constituency.

Voters at Pallithura HSS near Thiruvananthapuram on April 26.

People waiting in a queue cast their vote at government high school at AJB school, Kalpathy in Palakkad.

Abhi krishna, an engineering student and a first time voter, who cast his vote in the Attingal constituency, says that development of the capital districts’s suburbs including Attingal was the primary issue in his mind while casting his first vote. Kerala has a total of 5.34 lakh first time voters (18-19 age group) in these elections.

Voters turn up in large numbers at the polling station in GLPS, Vaiparappady, in Malappuram constituency.

Voters queue up to cast their vote at St. Antony UP School at Vaddy in Kollam.

A long queue of voters at the panchayat community hall at Meenangadi in Wayanad constituency.

Tribal voters stand in queue to vote at Government Tribal School at Edamalakkudy in Idukki constituency.

Long queue of voters early at the Government UP School in Kuzhivila in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Owing to the soaring day time temperatures, brisk polling is expected in the initial hours.

A large number of voters in a queue to cast their vote in front of a polling booth at Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Kozhikode.

Voters queue up at a polling booth in Jagathy, Thiruvananthapuram, as early as 7 am on polling day on April 26.