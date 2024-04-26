GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Polling to begin in 20 constituencies in Kerala for Phase 2

The state’s 2.77 crore-strong electors will begin casting their votes at 7 a.m. in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies.

April 26, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials making arrangements at a polling station at SDV School, Alappuzha on April 25. As many as 2,614 polling booths have been set up in the district. The voting to begin from 7 a.m. on April 26, 2024.

Polling officials making arrangements at a polling station at SDV School, Alappuzha on April 25. As many as 2,614 polling booths have been set up in the district. The voting to begin from 7 a.m. on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

As Kerala goes to polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on April 26, voters from across the State will be lining up at poll booths to cast their ballot. Polling for all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will be held on the same day, in the second phase of 2024 General Elections.

A total of 194 contestants in 20 Lok Sabha seats will be fighting it out in Kerala. According to the Election Commission, there are over 2.75 crore voters in Kerala where polling will commence at 7 a.m. on April 26.

Also read: How to check your polling booth

The Kerala Police and Central forces are providing tight security for the polling in a total of 25,231 booths arranged at 13,272 places across the State.

The the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded heavyweight candidates against the Congress across the State, sending out a clear message that its alliance within the INDIA bloc nationally holds no importance for the Left coalition in Kerala.

Also read: Know your voting rights

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 of the 20 seats, while LDF clinched just one.

  • April 25, 2024 19:21
    Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Kerala | Constituency watch

    An assemblage of stories on the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala that are set to elect their representatives to the Parliament.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Kerala | Constituency watch

  • April 25, 2024 19:21
    Central Kerala in for an exciting contest

    Stakes are high for political parties as well as candidates in the fray in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies. Issues such as screening of The Kerala Story on Doordarshan and later for catechism students, human-wildlife conflicts and anti-incumbency factor dominate the electioneering scene.

    Central Kerala in for an exciting contest

  • April 25, 2024 19:21
    Battle for Kerala | Infographics

    While Congress-led UDF seeks to repeat its stellar show in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, the Left front is using its organisational strengths to outshine rivals. Seeking to queer the pitch for both these fronts is BJP-led NDA which has made it a triangular fight in at least a few seats. Who will have the last laugh?

    Battle for Kerala | Infographics

  • April 25, 2024 19:21
    Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Kerala | On the campaign trail

    As candidates go on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign trail in Kerala, ‘The Hindu’ zooms in on the poll frenzy that has gripped the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State in this collection of stories.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Kerala | On the campaign trail

  • April 25, 2024 19:21
    Watch | Why Lok Sabha polls in Kerala have attracted national attention

    The battle for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, known for its bipolar politics, always choosing between the Congress-led United Front and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, has attracted national attention this time for a variety of reasons.

    Click here to watch why Lok Sabha polls in Kerala have attracted national attention
  • April 25, 2024 19:21
    Lok Sabha polls | A high-stakes battle on the cards in south Kerala

    While UDF has fielded sitting MPs in the four constituencies of Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, LDF is hoping to make advantage by fielding two MLAs, a former Minister and a CPI veteran. BJP is also pinning much hopes by bringing in two Union Ministers, an actor and a turncoat.

    Lok Sabha polls | A high-stakes battle on the cards in south Kerala

  • April 25, 2024 19:21
    All you need to know about the Lok Sabha election in Kerala

    Kerala to host 18th Lok Sabha election polls on April 26 with tough competition in key constituencies.

    Kerala General Election 2024 full schedule | All you need to know about the Lok Sabha election in Kerala

Related Topics

election / voting / Kerala / General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.