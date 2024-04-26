April 26, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:37 am IST

As Kerala goes to polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on April 26, voters from across the State will be lining up at poll booths to cast their ballot. Polling for all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will be held on the same day, in the second phase of 2024 General Elections.

A total of 194 contestants in 20 Lok Sabha seats will be fighting it out in Kerala. According to the Election Commission, there are over 2.75 crore voters in Kerala where polling will commence at 7 a.m. on April 26.

The Kerala Police and Central forces are providing tight security for the polling in a total of 25,231 booths arranged at 13,272 places across the State.

The the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded heavyweight candidates against the Congress across the State, sending out a clear message that its alliance within the INDIA bloc nationally holds no importance for the Left coalition in Kerala.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 of the 20 seats, while LDF clinched just one.