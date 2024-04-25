Kerala heads for polling booths on April 26

April 25, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After weeks of high-voltage election campaigns and political sabre-rattling, Kerala will move to the polling booths on Friday in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Polling is scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. in 25,231 polling booths across 13,272 locations. One hour before the actual polling starts, a mock poll will be held at the booths in the presence of the representatives of political parties.

All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the polls, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said on Thursday. For the 2024 edition of the Lok Sabha polls, Kerala has 2,77,49,159 eligible voters. This includes 1,43,33,499 women, 1,34,15,293 men, and 367 transgender voters. As many as 5,34,394 voters are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. In all, 194 candidates are in the fray in the State’s 20 Lok Sabha constituencies this time.

Election officials are hoping that the turnout would touch 80% this time. It stood at 77.67% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 74.06% in the 2021 Assembly elections.

30,238 EVMs

The Election Commission has allotted 30,238 electronic voting machines (EVM) for Friday’s election. Damaged machines will be replaced promptly through the sector officers concerned, Mr. Kaul said. The EVMs were distributed among the booths after three stages of randomisation and a mock poll.

Friday’s polling will be managed by 1,01,176 officials. Every booth will have four officials including the Presiding Officer. There are 437 booths which will be managed exclusively by women officials. Thirty-one booths will be controlled by young officers and six, by differently abled officials. In addition to these, there will be 316 ‘ethnic’ polling booths and 131 theme-based booths.

For differently abled

Ramps and wheelchairs have been arranged at the booths for differently abled electors. Voting machines with Braille are available for visually challenged voters. Special queues have been arranged for differently abled and elderly voters. Other arrangements include sign language facility and transportation for voters with disabilities.

Tight security measures are in place to ensure an incident-free polling on Friday. The deployment of 66,303 security personnel drawn from the State Police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and additional personnel from the Tamil Nadu police and Home Guards has been completed. Webcasting has been arranged in all booths in eight districts (Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram) and 75% of the booths in the remaining six districts for real-time surveillance.

The footage will be constantly monitored through the constituency-level control rooms and the control room at the CEO’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. After polling ends at 6 p.m., ballot units and VVPAT machines will be held under guard in strong rooms till June 4, when the votes are to be counted.

