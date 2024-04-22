Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan flays Congress for its ‘silence’ on BJP’s RSS agenda

April 22, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - KANNUR

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of remaining “silent on the implementation of RSS agenda by the BJP.”

Speaking at a public meeting held part of Lok Sabha 2024 election campaign at Mattanur in Kannur on April 22 (Monday), Mr. Vijayan said that while claiming to be a secular party, the Congress failed to oppose the BJP’s actions aligned with the RSS ideology.

Mr. Vijayan highlighted Kerala’s “firm stance” against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that the State promptly announced its refusal to implement the amendment. He criticised the “lack of vocal opposition” from the Congress on crucial national issues over the past five years, particularly pointing out the “absence of the UDF’s 18-member MP team” in addressing significant concerns.

The Chief Minister pointed out the BJP’s efforts to “undermine the secular fabric” of the nation, citing the CAA as a prime example. He lamented the Congress’s perceived apathy towards the “divisive” legislation, noting the absence of significant protests from the party ranks.

Mr. Vijayan pointedly mentioned the attendance of Congress members at a party function on the day of intense protests against the CAA in New Delhi.

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Vijayan criticised the Congress leader’s purported silence on the CAA during his countrywide tour. Mr. Vijayan highlighted reports suggesting the inclusion of the CAA in the Congress manifesto, only for it to be dropped later due to concerns about increasing the manifesto’s length.

The Chief Minister also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to Kerala’s development, saying there was “a lack of assistance” from the Centre during the State’s devastating floods.

He urged the people to scrutinise the BJP’s promises of development in Kerala against its past actions during times of crises.