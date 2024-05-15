Kejriwal to hold roadshows for Congress candidates in Delhi today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will on Wednesday lead roadshows in support of Congress’ Lok Sabha candidates in the Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said thousands of workers from both parties will take part in the programmes, giving a boost to the election campaign of the INDIA bloc partners, who are hoping to stop the BJP from winning all seven seats in the Capital again on the combined strength of their alliance.

He said the roadshows will be held in Chandni Chowk’s Model Town and North East Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, with all three Congress candidates taking part in the programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal has been leading roadshows in Delhi for AAP candidates since May 11, the day he started his poll campaigning after his release from Tihar Jail following a Supreme Court order granting him interim bail till June 1.

This is the first time that the AAP chief will be campaigning for its INDIA bloc partner in Delhi, amid a renewed push to project that the seat-sharing pact between both parties is alive and kicking.

Earlier, Arvinder Singh Lovely, who quit as the Delhi Congress chief last month and later joined the BJP, had claimed that the alliance between both parties had alienated their workers and leaders, who were “not ready” to campaign together.

Under the seat-sharing pact between the two parties, AAP is contesting on four seats, leaving the remaining three for the Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.