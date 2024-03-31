GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Keep close tab on expenses incurred by candidates, expenditure observer for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency tells officials

Officials directed to intensify search at check posts and inspect suspicious vehicles to ensure that cash or any other material is not transported without any supporting documents

March 31, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency expenditure observer Alok Kumar along with Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari holds a meeting with officials on March 30 at Manipal in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Expenditure observer for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency Alok Kumar on Saturday, March 30, directed officials on expenditure monitoring duty to keep close tab on expenses incurred by the candidates and submit daily report.

Holding a meeting with officials at Rajatadri, the district office complex in Manipal, Mr. Kumar said members of flying surveillance team (FST), static surveillance team (SST) and video viewing team (VVT) and other officials shold discharge their duties effectively. Besides monitoring whether the candidates were following the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, they should also submit daily reports, he said.

Mr. Kumar said at any cost, electioneering should not be done through money power and there should be free and fair polls. Officials should intensify checking at check posts and inspect vehicles that appear to be suspicious. They should ensure that cash or any other material without any supporting documents should not be transported. Upon seizing unaccounted cash, the officials should immediately inform the income tax department, the observer said.

Deputy Commissioner and the Returning Officer for the Lok Sabha constituency K. Vidyakumari asked officials posted at check posts and other squads to compulsorily video record the inspections they conduct as well as the seizure procedure. As soon as a complaint is received on violation of model code of conduct, flying squads should immediately act upon them to ensure no malpractice takes place, she said. Immediate action should be taken against those who violate the model code, she said.

