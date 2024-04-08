Lok Sabha elections | Keen electoral contest brewing in delta heartland

April 08, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated April 09, 2024 07:35 am IST - Thanjavur

The DMK’s move to field a political novice in place of sitting MP S. S .Palanimanickam, its most successful candidate yet in the constituency, AIADMK’s decision to allot the seat to DMDK, and the presence of AMMK, TMC and O. Paneerselvam faction in the BJP camp have thrown the contest wide open in Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency this election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran politician and former Union Minister S.S. Palanimanickam, who won from Thanjavur six times, remains one of the popular faces of the DMK in the delta heartland. He was denied the party ticket in 2014 too but staged a strong comeback in the previous elections with a thumping victory.

The decision to field S. Murasoli for the seat came as a surprise even to many DMK cadre, although they were expecting the possibility of Mr. Palanimanickam being dropped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equally surprising was AIADMK’s decision to shy away from a direct fight against its Dravidian rival and allot the seat to its alliance partner DMDK. For the DMDK’s performance in elections in the delta region in the past has not been impressive.

On the other hand, BJP’s alliance with AMMK, Tamil Maanila Congress and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s faction, which is led by Orathanadu MLA R. Vaithilingam in the region makes it a robust grouping.

In the intense triangular contest, it may not be a cakewalk for DMK. The party romped home six times in the constituency starting from 1996 to 2019, except in 2014 general elections when the DMK nominee and former Union Minister T .R .Baalu was defeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, whenever the DMK fielded Mr. Palanimanickam, he managed to secure over 50% of the polled votes, except in 1999. Mr. Murasoli has to take on a rejuvenated BJP in the absence of a direct challenge from AIADMK on the popular ‘two-leaves’ symbol. The Naam Tamilar Katchi could also eat into the vote bank of the ruling party.

The Cauvery water sharing dispute with Karnataka remains a major issue in the delta and a much debated one.

Promotion of agro-based industries for value addition of agriculture and horticulture produce, preservation of the region’s identity as the ‘granary of south India’ and strengthening of the existing rail network, apart from creating new links, are among the other prominent expectations of voters in the constituency. However, the issues have largely gone unaddressed in the political cacophony of allegations and counter allegations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.