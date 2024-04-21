ADVERTISEMENT

KCR to intensify campaign with roadshows from April 24

April 21, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The former Chief Minister has planned to cover all parliamentary constituencies in his roadshows except those in and around City (Hyderabad)

The Hindu Bureau

BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to intensify his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections by planning 22 roadshows including a few public meetings starting from Miryalguda on April 24 to Siddipet on May 10.

According to the party office, the former Chief Minister has planned to cover all parliamentary constituencies in his roadshows except those in and around City (Hyderabad). It is stated that roadshows were being preferred instead of public meetings for better mass-contact.

KCR asks people to realise why there’s need to support BRS in Lok Sabha elections

On day one, KCR will hold a roadshow at Miryalguda and make a night halt at Suryapet, followed by Bhongir on April 25, Mahabubnagar on April 26, Nagarkurnool on April 27, Warangal on April 28, Khammam on April 29, Tallada and Kothagudem on April 30.

On May 1, he will hold roadshow at Mahabubabad, Jammikunta on May 2, Ramagundam on May 3, Mancherial on May 4, Jagtial on May 5, Nizamabad on May 6, Kamareddy and Medak on May 7, Narsapur and Patacheru on May 8, Karimnagar on May 9 and Sircilla and Siddipet on May 10.

