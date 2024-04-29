KCR frustrated with people’s ‘power cut’ to him and spreading lies on power cuts: Jagga Reddy

April 29, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - Hyderabad

Accusing K. Chandrasekhar Rao of spreading falsehood on power cuts, TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy said former chief minister was frustrated over ‘power cut’ by the people after his 10-year rule and not by the electricity disruption as he is claiming.

At a press conference here, Mr. Reddy said it was unfortunate that a former CM was speaking lies and that it did not suit his stature. He alleged that right from Telangana agitation days, Mr.Rao had been lying to people on several issues by blaming the Congress.

He said Mr.Rao’s only aim was to become the chief minister and now without power, he is frustrated to the core. “Can anyone believe if he says power was shut down thrice while having lunch in former Minister Srinivas Goud’s home,” he asked.

Mr.Reddy said the person who confined himself to his farmhouse and Pragati Bhavan (now Praja Bhavan) when in power “suddenly remembered people and their woes”. Did he meet people when he was in power or was he available to people at the Secretariat in the last 10 years, he asked.

Bhatti slams KCR

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also termed Mr.Rao’s claims as absolute lies. He said he sought a report from the TRANSCO officials in Mahabubnagar on the power cut after Mr.Rao posted about it on ‘X’. Officials checked the records of power supply and disruptions, and also with the neighbours of Mr. Goud and reported that there was no power disruption. Even the transformer records and digital meters that automatically record power supply were checked and it was found that there was no power cut or disruption as claimed, he said.

Mr. Bhatti said that similar allegations were raised by Mr.Rao during his Suryapet visit recently. “Unfortunately, a former CM is being exposed for his lies and he continues to lie about the power situation in Telangana,” Mr. Bhatti said in a statement on Saturday.

