KCR embarks on 17-day bus yatra as part of Lok Sabha election campaign  

April 24, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao embarked on a 17-day ‘Bus Yatra’ from Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on April 24, 2024.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao embarked on a 17-day ‘Bus Yatra’ from Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao embarked on a 17-day ‘Bus Yatra’ from Telangana Bhavan, the party’s state headquarters, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Senior party leaders were present on the occasion. As part of this yatra, he will address roadshows and meetings in 40 towns in the State, and it will last until May 10, as the polling for the Lok Sabha seats is slated for May 13. 

According to party sources, he will reach Miryalaguda and address a roadshow, and later will head to attend the roadshow in Suryapet on the first day. The yatra will conclude with addressing a huge public meeting at Siddipet on May 10.

Roadshows in almost all parliament constituencies

The bus trip has been planned in such a way that there will be roadshows in almost every parliamentary constituency, and one or two Assembly constituencies. The leaders of various constituencies reportedly demand that KCR’s bus yatra be in their constituencies too. However, in view of the shortness of time and the hot weather conditions, it was decided to undertake the bus trip only in some constituencies, the party leaders claimed. 

