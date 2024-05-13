GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KCR denied permission to visit Nalgonda

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:11 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 07:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao

The Election Commission has denied permission to Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K. Chandrasekhar Rao from visiting Rathyanayak thanda in Devarakonda mandal of Nalgonda district on Sunday to pay tributes to the father of former Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Naik.

Mr. Rao was scheduled to visit the village to pay tributes to Ramavath Kanilal Naik who passed away on Saturday. Kanilal Naik was cremated in the village on Sunday. The District Collector and District Election Officer of Nalgonda denied permission for Mr. Rao’s visit, citing the poll code.

