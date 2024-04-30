ADVERTISEMENT

BRS built on lies, alleges Bhatti

April 30, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 07:00 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others campaign for Congress candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha seat Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, at Kusumanchi in Khammam district on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the BRS was built on a foundation of lies and that its chief, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, lied to such an extent that the people rejected him outright, unable to bear his false promises.

Addressing a roadshow in Kusumanchi, Mr. Vikramarka said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was similar to KCR when it came to lying. It was time to teach Mr. Modi a lesson in Parliament elections and to make the BRS, which had become irrelevant in Telangana, bite the dust.

He alleged that Mr. Modi was selling off the country’s assets to crony capitalists and his close associates, akin to what KCR did to Telangana’s assets. After losing the Assembly elections, KCR is desperate to tie up with the BJP to save his skin, he said.

Mr. Vikramarka asked the electorate to choose between Mr. Modi, who is suppressing people’s rights and making moves to change the Constitution, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who wants to ensure equitable distribution of the nation’s resources, bringing the downtrodden into the development model. Thus saying, he urged the voters to ensure a massive victory for Congress candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha seat Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy.

Listing out the achievements of the Congress, he said free bus rides for women, 200 units of free power to the eligible, enhancement of Arogyasri to ₹10 lakh and gas cylinders for ₹500 for the benefit of women were introduced within four months of forming the government. Yet KCR and the BJP demanded implementation of the promises, he said, asking them to open their eyes and see the implementation of the promises.

