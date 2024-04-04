Karur’s Congress MP did not discharge her duty, says Annamalai

April 04, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 07:28 am IST - DINDIGUL

Claiming that Congress MP Jothimani, who is seeking re-election from Karur Lok Sabha constituency, had miserably failed to discharge her duty as the MP in the last five years, BJP State president K Annamalai appealed to the voters to reject her and vote for the BJP candidate Senthilnathan.

Seeking votes on Thursday for the BJP candidate in Gujiliamparai, a part of Dindigul district but comes under Karur Lok Sabha constituency, Mr Annamalai said that the 2024 elections are held for the next government to be formed at the Centre. Hence, only if a BJP candidate goes to the Parliament from Tamil Nadu, the State would develop manifold and growth can be assured.

He took a dig at the DMK government for not keeping its promises. After three years, the government only found fault with the Prime Minister. Hence, the people should know that the BJP and Narendra Modi alone can give a new meaning to the people and the country.

He said the Congress MP in Karur should be shown the doors and rejected as she had never visited the constituency or fulfilled her promises.

The BJP leader assured that if elected, Mr Senthilnathan would serve the people and be accessible to the common man.