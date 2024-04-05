Karnataka | Writers appeal to voters to choose wisely ‘to save democracy and Constitution’

April 05, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

A group of Kannada writers, including K. Marulasiddappa, G. Ramakrishna, and S.G. Siddaramaiah, have appealed to voters to choose wisely in the Lok Sabha election “to save democracy and the Constitution”.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said in a joint statement, “At a time when politics of hate is dominating society, both democracy and the Constitution are in danger. The plurality of the country is threatened and people have been divided along religious, linguistic, regional, and caste lines. We appeal to the voters of the State to not be swayed by emotional issues and vote wisely.”

The group of writers under the banner Jagruta Nagareekaru, Karnataka, raised issues of grievances in tax devolution, GST revenues, and the Union government refusing to provide rice for Anna Bhagya scheme despite sufficient stocks in the godowns. The writers have also raised issues of unemployment, state of the economy, and alleged corruption in electoral bonds, and appealed to voters to not be swayed by emotional and angry speeches and to elect those who unite, rather than divide. “This time we need to cast our vote to preserve our right to question,” the writers said.

Other signatories include Vijaya, Vasundhara Bhupathi, Banjagere Jayaprakash, K.S. Vimala, and Dinesh Amin Mattu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.