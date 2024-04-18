Karnataka High Court stays FIR against B.Y. Raghavendra

April 18, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed a first information report (FIR) registered against B.Y. Raghavendra, BJP candidate contesting from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, by the Chitradurga Rural police for allegedly creating enmity through his speech and misusing a religious institution for election campaigning in violation of the mode code of conduct.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the interim order on a petition filed by Mr. Raghavendra, who has questioned the legality of the FIR registered based on a complaint lodged by an official attached to an election flying squad.

The FIR was registered in relation to Mr. Raghavendra’s visit to Bhovi Gurupeeta in Chitradurga last month and the speech that he made. It was also alleged that a religious institution was illegally used for political campaigning without obtaining permission.

Meanwhile, the petitioner’s advocate had argued that the allegations levelled against him in the FIR dated March 23 are miles away from generating any hatred much less enmity. Pointing out that the contentions raised in the petition require a deeper examination, the court said that a prima facie case had been made out for staying the FIR and all further proceedings.

