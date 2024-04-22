Karnataka government will become bankrupt in next one year: Kateel

April 22, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada MP and former president of the Karnataka unit of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged here on Monday that the State government will become bankrupt in the next one year.

Addressing presspersons, he alleged that the State government has no funds to take up development projects as it has diverted all funds for implementing its guarantee schemes.

“The State government has not released the annual area development fund to MLAs fully. No development projects are taking places in Assembly constituencies,” Mr. Kateel alleged.

He alleged that the government has no funds to take up road projects, repairs of school and hospital buildings. Nearly one-year administration of the State government indicates that the State will go bankrupt like Kerala in one year.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Kateel alleged that the Congress has entered into an internal pact with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the banned Popular Front of India to face the elections together as the SDPI is not contesting the elections this time. The SDPI emerged third in the Lok Sabha elections in Dakshina Kannada in 2014 and 2019.

Speaking on the murder of college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi, Mr. Kateel said that the State government should hand over the investigation to the CBI and provide compensation to the family. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has spoken lightly about the murder as he is interested in appeasement politics. Even the Congress leaders did not speak much about the incident.

Mr. Kateel alleged that there is an atmosphere of panic in the State since the Congress government came to power last year. Attacks on the majority Hindus and murders of Hindus are on the rise, he claimed.

The BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Captain Brijesh Chowta, the party’s election in-charge for the constituency and former MLC Captain Ganesh Karnik, legislators Y. Bharat Shetty, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, U. Rajesh Naik, Bhagirathi Murulya, Prathap Simha Nayak, and Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur were present.

