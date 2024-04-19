Karnataka government is headed by five-and-a-half Chief Ministers, alleges BJP

April 19, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 08:29 am IST - MANGALURU

Mocking at the Congress, the BJP alleged on Friday, April 19, that the State government headed by the Congress is led by “five-and-half Chief Ministers” and it has failed to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons here, the party’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah the “half Chief Minister.”

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is only a model. The half Chief Minister does not work. Because there are five more Chief Ministers who are pulling the State government in different directions,” he said and added that it is the charge people of Karnataka are making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhatia alleged that D.K. Shivakumar, G. Parameshwara, Priyanka Kharge, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress in-charge of Karnataka are the five Chief Ministers.

Among them, he alleged Mr. Surjewala is the “commission agent”. “Mr. Surjewala is the ATM of Gandhi Parivar. He is operating the machine in Karnataka.”

Mr. Bhatia alleged that Mr. Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister, is not interested in the welfare of people of Karnataka. “Rather he is waiting to be the Chief Minister.” Mr. Parameshwar is aspiring to become the Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some people say that Mr. Priyanka Kharge is the super Chief Minister. He thinks that when his father is heading the Congress it is his birth right to become the super Chief Minister,” Mr. Bhatia alleged.

Mr. Bhatia said that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) which is the political wing of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) has announced its support to the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. But the Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have not responded to it. The Congress should make its stand clear on availing the support of the SDPI.

Law and order situation

Referring to the murder of the daughter of a Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillor on the campus of KLE Technological University in Huballi on Thursday, April 18, he alleged that the law and order situation in Karnataka has collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The criminal elements of the society are emboldened. It is also a clear indicator that the law and order situation in Karnataka has collapsed. It has collapsed just like the principles and the leadership of the Congress,” he alleged.

“When the daughter of the councillor of the ruling party in Karnataka wasn’t saved and when the councillor is not able to get justice from the State government and police, why should the common man of Karnataka have faith in such a corrupt, communal, and criminal government headed by the half Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Referring to The Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru he alleged that Karnataka has become a safe haven for terrorism and the breeding ground for such activities under the Congress government. “It is because the Congress is anti-Bharat, anti-Hindu and pro-terrorists,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.