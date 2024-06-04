ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka election results 2024 | BJP rebel candidate K.S. Eshwarappa secures only 30,000 votes, loses deposit in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat

Updated - June 04, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 05:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

He secured 30,050 votes (2.18%) of the 13.7 lakh votes polled in the election. As the votes he got were far less than one-sixth of the total votes polled, he will lose the deposit amount paid at the time of filing his nomination papers

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of K.S. Eshwarappa (centre) | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who contested as an independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, has lost his deposit.

ADVERTISEMENT

He secured 30,050 votes (2.18%) of the 13.7 lakh votes polled in the election held on May 7. As the votes he got were far less than one-sixth of the total votes polled, he will lose the deposit amount paid at the time of filing his nomination papers.

Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Mr. Eshwarappa, 75, is one of the leaders who has been with the BJP since its initial days in Karnataka. He resigned from electoral politics ahead of the Assembly polls in May 2023, following instructions from the party’s leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was hoping that the party would nominate his son, K.E. Kanthesh, in Haveri parliamentary seat. On being denied the ticket, he blamed former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He decided to contest as an independent in Shivamogga against the party’s official candidate, B.Y. Raghavendra, son of Mr. Yediyurappa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As he rebelled against the party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Mr. Eshwarappa to meet him in Delhi. However, as he reached Delhi, the Union Minister cancelled the meeting.

During the campaign, he repeatedly said that he would treat the BJP as his mother and that he would return to the party fold soon after winning the Lok Sabha election. He used a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the campaign. However, he could not make any impact in the election.

Eshwarappa, who represented the Shivamogga Assembly seat earlier, secured 12,154 votes in the constituency. In other constituencies, the votes he secured are — Shivamogga Rural – 5,555, Bhadravathi – 3,267, Tirthahalli – 2,529, Shikaripur – 1,969, Sorab – 415, Sagar – 778, Byndoor – 3,292, besides 91 postal ballot votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US