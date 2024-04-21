Implementation of guarantee schemes alone cannot usher in development of Karnataka by Congress government: B.Y. Vijayendra

BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra strongly argues that implementation of guarantee schemes alone cannot be seen as ushering in development of the state by the Congress government in Karnataka.

In an interview with The Hindu, he said people give top priority to development while judging the achievements of the government and that the Guarantee schemes come later. He alleges that development works have come to a standstill ever since Congress came to power in the state.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are the main issues for BJP in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha polls?

Performance of the Narendra Modi government is the main poll issue on the basis of which we are seeking votes. His popularity is our asset. At the same time, State government’s non-performance is also a poll issue as there are no signs of development in the State.

The Congress is confident that it’s guarantee schemes will help it sail through the polls?

If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah feels that implementation of the guarantee schemes itself is the achievement of the government, then I am sorry to say that I will not agree with it. What people expect from any government is development. The guarantee schemes come later. It is a joke to say that 1.20 crore families in the state have come out of poverty in less than a year of implementation of guarantee schemes. If this is the yardstick, then how many crores of families should have come out of poverty as the Congress ruled the country for 60 years. The chief minister is fooling himself and the people. Let there be no doubt. The development works have come to a standstill in the state.

The Congress leaders say that guarantees have ensured women’s empowerment. Do you agree?

Has the Congress government done anything for women’s security in the state? A girl was recently murdered in daylight in Hubballi and another woman was stripped in Belagavi during last December. I do not say that such things had not happened earlier. But how you respond to such situations are an indication of your commitment. When the Belagavi stripping incident happened, the chief minister did not dare to visit the victim though he was very much present in Belagavi for the legislature session.

What is your take on the Congress’ charges that BJP government at the Centre has meted out injustice to Karnataka in terms of devolution of central funds and taxes besides delaying drought assistance

The BJP at the Centre has not done injustice to any state including Karnataka. Prime Minister Naredra Modi has laid a strong foundation in the last 10 years for the country’s vibrant future. We will reap these benefits in the days to come.

If the Centre had not given funds to Karnataka, then how could the state take up smart city, metro rail, railway track doubling, railway electrification and national highway works? The Congress which came to power with a thumping majority in the state was under the illusion that it would win 18 to 20 Lok Sabha seats. But now they have now realised that it is not possible due to Modi’s popularity, the development undertaken by him in the last years and Ram Mandir issue. Hence they are targeting the centre now.

How many seats the BJP is hoping to win this time?

Definitely we will win 23 to 24 seats. We have 50:50 chances in the remaining seats too.

This is your first leadership test after you took over as state president. Will any upset performance have a bearing on your position?

The mandate given to me by the party central leadership is to expand the party organisation, strengthen it in the areas where it is not strong. But it is a long term task though any election is part of it. They have expressed faith in me though there were more seniors than me. It becomes my commitment and responsibility to win a maximum number of seats from here.

Those who were denied tickets including Eshwarappa are blaming your father...

It is very unfortunate and painful that a veteran leader like K.S. Eshwarappa is contesting as a rebel after his son was denied ticket. None of the state leaders have any role in it.

Will the Lok Sabha poll results have any impact on Congress government in Karnataka?

As a responsible Opposition, the BJP does not want any political uncertainty as the elections have been held only about 10 months ago. But it is a fact that everyone including the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are curious to know whether Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar continues to keep quiet after the Lok Sabha polls instead of trying to become Chief Minister.