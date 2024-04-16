Karadi Sanganna quits BJP; speculated to join Congress 

April 16, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ending days of speculation, two-time Member of Parliament from Koppal Karadi Sanganna, who has been upset with the BJP high command for not giving the party ticket to contest the election this time, submitted his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership and also from the party’s primary membership on Tuesday.

Mr. Sanganna confirmed to presspersons in Koppal that he submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Om Birla through mail. He also said that he submitted a letter announcing his resignation from the BJP’s primary membership to the party State president B.Y. Vijayendra.

“I have tendered my resignation as the BJP has hurt my self-respect and honour. Though the party has failed to recognise my service and good work, the people of my constituency [Koppal] are with me,” he said. Mr. Sanganna, it is speculated, would join the Congress.

Mr. Sanganna was disappointed with the party senior leaders over being denied the ticket. The party has this time fielded Basavaraj S. Kyavater in his place. Although senior leaders of the party, including former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, tried to pacify him and his supporters, the result was not so encouraging.

After persistent efforts by party seniors, Mr. Sanganna had attended a couple of election meetings seeking votes for Mr. Kyavater. However, of late, he had refrained from attending party activities. On Monday, the former Minister and Congress MLC Laxman Savadi met Mr. Sanganna, further fuelling speculation about his possible exit from the BJP.

