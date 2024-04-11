Kanthapuram interview | ‘We’ll help those who work for India’s well-being’

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar is arguably the topmost influential Islamic scholar and leader in Kerala. Known to the Muslim world outside as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, Grand Mufti of India and founder of Jamia Markaz, Karanthur, the 83-year-old Sunni leader is back to normal life after having suffered a major cerebral stroke in October 2022.

Popular among Keralites by the mononym Kanthapuram, the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary and Kerala Muslim Jamat president spoke to The Hindu from his Markaz office in Kozhikode about the importance of upholding communal harmony and the secular fabric of the country.

Known for his stentorian voice, Kanthapuram looked frail in his wheelchair as he offered his blessings to an unending stream of visitors. But he was breezy as he spoke in a rather subdued voice. “The secular fabric of the country should stand. Insha Allah, I shall cast my vote at Kanthapuram. And people should vote for those who work for the well-being of India.”

Excerpts from the interview:

Why so much stress on communal harmony and secular fabric?

It’s the need of the hour. Muslims ruled this country for about 800 years. They never drove away the Hindus or forcibly converted them. They gave equal rights to the people. They never attempted to convert this great country into a Muslim nation. In fact they could have, if they wanted. It was largely because of the fatwas (religious decrees) given by the Islamic scholars of that time.

Rulers should not be partisan. They should consider all groups and communities alike. They should take care of all sections of people.

What tangible things are you doing to promote communal harmony?

We have built the Knowledge City with the idea of making it a major centre of communal harmony. We offered free Iftar to the poor irrespective of religion. Even non-Muslims were welcome at Iftar gatherings at Knowledge City.

Similarly, at Markazu Saquafathi Sunniya mononymously known as Markaz, we help all sections of people. Apart from admitting non-Muslim students and giving jobs to non-Muslim teachers, we help all houses in the vicinity with drinking water facility. We also give food kits to people in the vicinity. And we never discriminate on the basis of their faith.

You met Prime Minister Narendra Modi three times in the last 10 years. As a community leader, how best could you convince him of the concerns of Muslims in the country?

Mr. Modi was very attentive when we met. We told the Prime Minister and the Home Minister that religion should not be a criterion for granting citizenship. They have not accepted our demand; neither have they rejected us totally. The case is in the Supreme Court. The government is delaying it. I am hopeful. Mr. Modi may be aware that he will not be able to rule a country like India by discriminating religiously. India is not exclusively of any particular caste or community. The country belongs to all: Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh and others.

Some say Mr. Modi is an autocrat. Do you agree?

Newspapers say so (he laughs). Mr. Modi says he will not work against the Constitution. Let’s hope he will not. Even Home Minister Amit Shah was positive when we met him.

You were quoted as saying that India was going through a critical phase. What political stand do you adopt in this Lok Sabha elections?

We are not supporting any political front. We have a solid reason for that. If one of our mudaris (head teacher), mutha’allim (student), imam (leader) or khateeb (preacher) at a mosque asks people to vote for a particular party or candidate, it will lead to problems and clashes in mahals. Therefore, we advise our scholars to stay away from party politics. People are free to vote according to their conscience and circumstances.

During elections in the past, you famously used to say: “We will help those who help us.” Do you continue the same policy?

Now there is a small change (laughs). We will help those who are willing to work for the well-being of India.

Is it true that you are no longer anti-Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)?

The IUML is like any other political party. There was a time when we showed a leaning towards the Left when the IUML opposed us. But that situation has gone. We do not have any harsh stance towards the IUML.

You walked away from the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest body of traditional Islamic scholars in Kerala, some 35 years ago and formed a Samastha of your own. Is there any logic in your organisation celebrating the 100th year of the Samastha this year?

Ideologically, we are the original. If an Assembly or Parliament member stages a walkout, do they cease to become a member? No. Similarly, we walked out over some differences on convening of the general body. We convened the Samastha general body publicly by sending letters to all members. And the rest was history.

Do you think the 100th year of the Samastha is apt for a rapprochement and reunion?

I believe that Allah made the split for the growth and development of Sunni movement. And I pray to Allah that if unity is good for the community, then let there be a reunion.

What initiatives have you taken for a reunion?

We got the ball rolling by making a panel of five members to discuss the modalities of a reunion. We now invite the other Samastha leaders to some of our functions, and they are responding positively. Earlier, they never responded. But now things are different. Camaraderie is returning between us.

You are known to have made forays into the North-Indian States as a community leader. What achievements could you make?

Our interventions have had positive results most of the times. Upon a request by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, I visited Kashmir in 2008-09, and invited Kashmiri students to Markaz. Today, as many as 190 Kashmiri students are studying at Markaz.

When they arrived here, we found them having affinity towards Pakistan. After coming here, they started reaffirming their faith in India. We are delighted that we could bring them back to India. They had a flawed thought that they were part of Pakistan. But not any longer. A couple of them recently joined the Indian Army.

Does the community face any crisis now?

The community is drifting away from spirituality, especially as temporal education is being given undue stress. There may be many reasons for this drift. Increase in wealth can be one. Lack of religious education can be another.

As a pan-India Sunni leader, what interventions could you make?

I made interventions whenever needed. Meetings with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were part of it. When Saudi Arabia implemented the Nitaqat (naturalisation) law in 2013, we made some crucial interventions. Saudi government eased the law following our meeting with their Labour Department Director General Ahmed Humaidan in Riyadh in April 2013, benefitting a large number of Indians.