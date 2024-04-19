Kanniyakumari polling percentage dips from last general election

April 19, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 07:41 am IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency has polled a total of 65.46% votes as per the data issued by Election Commission of India at 8 p.m., which is less than the 2019 general election’s polling percentage of 69.9%.

The Kanniyakumari Assembly segment registered a total of 2,05,931 votes (69.59%), Nagercoil Assembly segment registered 1,68,298 votes (63.29%), Killiyur Assembly segment registered 1,55,328 votes (62.93%), Colachel Assembly segment registered 1,72,684 votes (64.05%), Vilavancode Assembly segment registered 1.55,494 votes (65.40%) and Padmanabhapuram Assembly segment registered 1,62,017 (66.98%).

The Vilavancode by-election registered a vote polling percentage of 64.54%.

Efforts taken by ECI through Election Commissions’ Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities seems not to have paid off as the voter turnout is below the last general elections poll percentage.

However, officials said, creating awareness among the public in a district like Kanniyakumari where a greater number of people have either migrated or are into fishing was not an easy task.

In some of the Assembly segments like Colachel, where there are more number of voters from fishing community, most of them ventured into the sea for fishing activities. “Despite creating awareness such unprecedented events decide the polling percentage. Though many people returned from the sea only few showed up at the polling booths,” said an election official.

Major players in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha consistency like BJP’s Pon. Radhakrishnan, Congress’s Vijay Vasanth, cast their vote at the polling booths.

While morning witnessed huge turnout of voters, it went down during noon and picked up in the evening as the sun went down. Though necessary preparations like water facilities were made by the election commission at the polling booths, voters were largely hesitant to come out in the scorching sun.

First time voters were enthusiastic in experiencing the voting process. Selva (20), who voted at a polling booth in Nagercoil Assembly said, it was a new experience for him and he had thought of the party he should vote for. “Also, I learned from my neighbours and friends about the candidates who are being fielding by different parties, and I found it very interesting,” he added.

