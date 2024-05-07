ADVERTISEMENT

Kakatiya’s heir Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo arrives in Khammam to canvass for BJP candidate

May 07, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo

Kakatiya heir Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo from the erstwhile royal family of Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Monday offered prayers at the 12th-century Ganapeshwaralayam in Kusumanchi mandal of Telangana’s Khammam district. Mr. Kamal Chandra arrived in Khammam district to campaign for BJP Khammam candidate T. Vinod Rao.

Speaking to the media after his visit to Ganapeshwaralayam, the historic temple built during the Kakatiya regime, Mr. Kamal Chandra said he will apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need for revival of the temple.

The country is marching on the path of development in all spheres under the leadership of Mr. Modi, he said, exuding confidence that the BJP would win the Khammam seat in the May 13 election.

