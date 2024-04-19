ADVERTISEMENT

Kadiyam Kavya refutes allegations over her nativity, calls her local

April 19, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha seat, Kadiyam Kavya. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Congress candidate from Warangal Lok Sabha constituency Kadiyam Kavya has dismissed allegations regarding her nativity and affirmed herself as a local candidate.

Addressing the Wardhannapet constituency poll preparatory meeting on Thursday, presided over by MLA K.R. Nagaraju, Ms. Kavya took strong exception to remarks on her nativity by her opponents, particularly BJP candidate Aroori Ramesh, and reminded that she was born and brought up in Warangal.

She also criticised Mr. Ramesh and called him a land-grabber, and urged voters to ensure his defeat.

Station Ghanpur MLA and Ms. Kavya’s father, Kadiyam Srihari, also launched a scathing attack against BJP leaders for “exploiting the local versus non-local narrative” surrounding her candidacy. Mr. Srihari, asserting his own roots in Wardhannapet constituency, highlighted his contributions to its development, including efforts to bring Godavari water, despite not representing it directly in the Assembly.

Accusing Mr. Ramesh of entering politics for personal gains, Mr. Srihari cautioned people against erosion of secularism if the BJP comes to power again at the Centre.

MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, M. Yashaswini Reddy, former MP Pasunuri Dayakar, and Warangal District Congress Committee president Errabelli Swarna also spoke.

