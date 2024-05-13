GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kadiyam Kavya, Aroori Ramesh cast their votes in Warangal

Published - May 13, 2024 10:49 am IST - WARANGAL

P. Laxma Reddy
Congress candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, Kadiyam Kavya, with her family members show index fingers after casting vote in Hanamkonda.

Congress candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, Kadiyam Kavya, with her family members show index fingers after casting vote in Hanamkonda. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Dr. Kadiyam Kavya, the Congress candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, along with her father, MLA Kadiyam Srihari, exercised their voting rights at the community hall in Hanamakonda’s Teachers Colony Phase-I on Monday.

Accompanied by their family, they cast their votes and urged all electorate to fulfill their constitutional duty by voting. They appealed to individuals across various sectors—youth, students, workers, and farmers—to participate in the electoral process, emphasizing its significance in upholding India’s democratic principles, preserving the constitution crafted by Dr.B.R. Ambedkar, and shaping a promising future for the nation.

Telangana registers 9.51% voting in first two hours  

Meanwhile, Aroori Ramesh, the BJP candidate from the Warangal Parliamentary constituency, cast his vote at polling booth number 175 of Bishop Beretta School in Fathima Nagar in Hanamkonda.

Aroori Ramesh, the BJP candidate from Warangal Parliamentary constituency, casts his vote at polling booth number 175 of Bishop Beretta School in Fathima Nagar in Hanamkonda

Aroori Ramesh, the BJP candidate from Warangal Parliamentary constituency, casts his vote at polling booth number 175 of Bishop Beretta School in Fathima Nagar in Hanamkonda | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.