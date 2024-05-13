Kadiyam Kavya, Aroori Ramesh cast their votes in Warangal

Dr. Kadiyam Kavya, the Congress candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, along with her father, MLA Kadiyam Srihari, exercised their voting rights at the community hall in Hanamakonda’s Teachers Colony Phase-I on Monday.

Accompanied by their family, they cast their votes and urged all electorate to fulfill their constitutional duty by voting. They appealed to individuals across various sectors—youth, students, workers, and farmers—to participate in the electoral process, emphasizing its significance in upholding India’s democratic principles, preserving the constitution crafted by Dr.B.R. Ambedkar, and shaping a promising future for the nation.

Meanwhile, Aroori Ramesh, the BJP candidate from the Warangal Parliamentary constituency, cast his vote at polling booth number 175 of Bishop Beretta School in Fathima Nagar in Hanamkonda.