K. Sudhakaran interview | ‘CPI(M) has no respect for democratic values and justice’

As the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president (KPCC) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, K. Sudhakaran is determined to take on his political rivals with clear answers on diverse political allegations and developmental issues related to his constituency.

In an interview with The Hindu while proceeding with his hectic election campaign in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Sudhakaran speaks about his roles and responsibilities as the KPCC president, his possibilities of victory in his constituency and election campaign strategies.

Why did you change your initial decision to back off from the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the Kannur constituency?

I had initially decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections again because of my roles and responsibilities as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president. But I had to change my stance because of the decision of the top party leadership. They asked me to contest the elections and I had to obey their instructions as a responsible party functionary.

Did your dual role as the KPCC president and an MP affect your performance as a people’s representative?

I know that my additional responsibility as KPCC president led to a drop in my attendance in Parliament. But that doesn’t mean it has affected the execution of developmental projects or welfare activities in the Kannur constituency. I am far ahead of many other Parliament members in the completion of various promised development projects. I am also among those who spent the most of MP funds. No one can deny the roles I played to sanction more roads here. Even the funds which were not spent properly during the tenure of former MP P.K. Sreemathi were used well during my term. I spent ₹7.5 crore for this constituency.

What according to you was the prime reason that slowed down the pace of welfare activities in Kannur constituency?

You should understand that I did not get any commendable support from the ruling Left Democratic Front-led (LDF) State government for the execution of welfare schemes. The government was not in favour of us. We had to struggle a lot during the term. There were many crucial development projects which could have been completed on time with better cooperation on the part of the State government. We could not achieve it because of a kind of non-cooperation. We were even in a situation to withdraw from some of the major undertakings in the absence of desired cooperation. Now, those who opposed all such projects and spoiled them are projecting it as my failure in their political campaigns. It is unfair and the voters know the truth.

Is this election a challenging one as you seek a second term holding the same responsibilities as KPCC president?

I don’t say that it is a challenging one but we have opponents. This is a constituency where we have immense possibilities for victory. We have a lot of developmental needs here. The development of our airport is a major demand. Extension of existing railway facilities is also crucial. There are many issues related to Central-funded road projects. We need to address all these in a phased manner with priority. I had already initiated many projects for the same. If elected again, completion of these development tasks will be my prime priority. That is also my ambition as a politician from this land. I will do it.

What are new campaign strategies adopted by you and your campaigners to reach out to more voters?

We are not adopting or experimenting with any different style of campaign or method to reach out our voters as we still continue with the traditional way of greeting maximum number of voters directly through our interactive meetings, rallies and campaigns. We have already covered the majority of voters in the urban and rural areas. Efforts are on to visit more houses directly, apart from the usual roadshows and rallies. Distribution of leaflets is also in progress to make people aware of our promises. Interaction with the media also happens for better outreach.

How do you treat the allegations by the Left parties that the Congress has side-lined the concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in election campaigns and manifesto?

Who would come up with such a baseless allegation? We speak about the same everywhere during our daily campaigns. It is a serious political agenda for the Congress party. We have clearly mentioned it in all our campaign materials prepared for distribution among voters as part of the election campaign. The propaganda that we have not taken it up seriously in the election manifesto is completely wrong and politically motivated.

Have you come across allegations by LDF candidates that some Congress workers are proceeding with ‘unsavoury’ social media campaigns against them?

No such indecent campaigns are there against any LDF candidates in Kerala. No one can raise such a complaint against any of our leaders that they are encouraging such unhealthy activities. Congress workers can never be part of such mudslinging exercises. In my knowledge, no Congress worker will dare make such humiliating attempts. It doesn’t fit our party’s political values and standards. We are always straightforward in our actions and we respect the rival candidates. We just compete in the elections. And, the voters elect the right candidates. We don’t believe in a victory gained through mudslinging against the rivals. That can never be treated as a victory indeed. Pride is in always winning the electorate in a justifiable way after touching their hearts.

How do you respond to the criticism by the Left parties against the candidature of Rahul Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency?

Such criticisms are not worth a hill of beans. The CPI(M) or the other Left parties have nothing to do with the decisions of our party. Rahul Gandhi is such a top Congress leader who has already secured a place in the hearts of the people. The CPI(M) is now shamelessly carrying out campaigns against such a leader for no reasons. Why should Rahul Gandhi not contest from Wayanad? Will this universe collapse if he contests against the Left from Wayanad? Let the CPI(M) proceed with their favourite candidate. Why should they be apprehensive of Rahul Gandhi’s entry?

Are UDF candidates apprehensive of the talk that the crude bombs that exploded at Panoor (in Kannur) were meant for endangering the CPI(M)‘s political rivals?

They (CPI-M) make bombs. When they make it, people like us will try to escape. There is no other option for us. All candidates in Kerala know the style of the CPI(M). All of us are prepared. We travel very cautiously these days. Anything can happen any time and anywhere as that is the political standing of the CPI(M). It is a party which has no respect for democratic values and justice.

The top CPI(M) leaders should also be interrogated if we truly follow a democratic system. No one will try to make crude bombs without the clear direction and knowledge of the party leadership. They should be brought before the police for interrogation. None of them has been exposed so far. It is an essential step on the part of the police to collect evidence after interrogation.