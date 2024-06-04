ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024 | BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia leading in Guna Lok Sabha seat

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:48 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 11:27 am IST

BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia is leading over closest Congress competitor Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh in the Guna Lok Sobha seat in Madhya Pradesh for Election Results 2024.

PTI

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was leading by a margin of 1,26,168 votes over nearest Congress rival Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh in the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was leading by a margin of 1,26,168 votes over his nearest Congress rival Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh in the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, as per the latest trends available on the EC's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

Counting of votes was underway for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 am on Tuesday.

Follow live updates of Madhya Pradesh election results

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US