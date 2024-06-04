Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was leading by a margin of 1,26,168 votes over his nearest Congress rival Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh in the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, as per the latest trends available on the EC's website.

Counting of votes was underway for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 am on Tuesday.

