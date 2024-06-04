GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Results 2024 | BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia leading in Guna Lok Sabha seat

BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia is leading over closest Congress competitor Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh in the Guna Lok Sobha seat in Madhya Pradesh for Election Results 2024.

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:33 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 11:27 am IST

PTI
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was leading by a margin of 1,26,168 votes over nearest Congress rival Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh in the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. File

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was leading by a margin of 1,26,168 votes over nearest Congress rival Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh in the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was leading by a margin of 1,26,168 votes over his nearest Congress rival Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh in the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, as per the latest trends available on the EC's website.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

Counting of votes was underway for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 am on Tuesday.

Follow live updates of Madhya Pradesh election results

General Elections 2024 / Madhya Pradesh

