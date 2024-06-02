June 4 will mark the end of INDIA bloc, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday that June 4 would mark the end of the Opposition-led INDIA bloc and the beginning of the 11th year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP rule at the Centre.

For many years, the Congress had been functioning with a false belief that no party would emerge to oppose it. However, the BJP emerged as a party of the common man, and continues to enjoy the confidence of voters with Mr. Modi at the helm of affairs, Ms. Soundararajan said in a statement. “The tireless efforts of Mr. Modi and other BJP leaders have broken the false image created against the party by the Opposition’s INDIA bloc,” she said, adding that the BJP’s victory in this election was certain, and the party only had to wait a couple of days to celebrate once the results were officially declared.

She urged the members and counting agents of the BJP to stay vigilant during the counting process. “The leaders of the INDIA bloc have realised that their alliance will not win this time. That is why they are talking about the impossible story of choosing the Prime Minister within a day. Mr. Stalin, who has been saying that June 4 will mark the dawn of India, will witness the end of the INDIA bloc on the same day...”

