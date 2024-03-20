GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSP fields Uday Srinivas from Kakinada Lok Sabha seat

Once known as Pensioners’ Paradise, Kakinada emerged as Paradise of ganja trade and crime syndicate, says K. Pawan Kalyan

March 20, 2024 02:57 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - MANGALAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: K. V. S. GIRI

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday announced that Tangenalla Udaya Srinivas would be fielded from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency as JSP-TDP-BJP alliance candidate.

Addressing the gathering of a group of locals of Pithapuram constituency during a meeting at Mangalagiri office, Mr. Kalyan said: “Our journey should begin from Pithapuram and end at Vijayawada via Machilipatnam.”

Mr. Srinivas would be contesting against YSRCP candidate Chalamalasetty Sunil. On the contest in Pithapuram, Mr. Kalyan said that he would adopt Pithapuram that had been neglected so far by all the political parties. He would replicate his model of development if people voted the alliance, he said

Mr. Kalyan alleged that Kakinada which was once known as pensioners’ paradise, emerged as city of ganja trade and syndicate of crime in Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, 160 locals of Pithapuram joined the Jana Sena party in the presence of Mr. Kalyan.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.