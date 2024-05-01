JKPC’s Sajad Lone files nomination papers from Baramulla, pledges ‘development with dignity’

May 01, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - SRINAGAR

J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Gani Lone on May 1 filed his nomination papers from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat and pledged to fight for “equal rights and bringing J&K at par with other States of India”.

Mr. Lone, who has managed a pre-poll alliance with the J&K Apni Party and support of many other smaller players like Yasir Reshi, Safina Beig and Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, is a strong contender against the National Conference’s Omar Abdullah. Mr. Lone’s party bagged 1.03 lakh votes against NC’s 1.33 lakh votes in the 2019 Parliament elections. The People Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Fayyaz Mir, a former Rajya Sabha member, as its candidate.

Also read | Sajad Lone weaves web of pre-poll alliances to net Baramulla seat

Mr. Lone targeted Mr. Abdullah and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in his address after filing the nomination papers. “The identity politics is to be done in J&K and not in the Parliament. One needs 350 Member Parliaments (MPs) to do that. When three MPs of the NC could not stop the abrogation of Article 370, how could they bring it back?” Mr. Lone said.

He challenged the INDIA bloc to include Article 370 and 35A in their manifesto. “Let them do it, I will withdraw my nomination,” Mr. Lone said.

The JKPC chief said his party was contesting the elections on the slogan of “development with dignity”. “Horticulture and tourism are our strong areas to work on. Also, our youth should face the same laws as applicable in Tamil Naidu and Gujarat. We had special status but we want to be treated as equal. We want rights at par with the rest of the country,” Mr. Lone said.

In a direct reference to the NC, Mr. Lone said, “People of Kashmir deserve a new voice in the Parliament. Let those who remained in power first talk about the killings and application of PSAs and POTA in J&K.”