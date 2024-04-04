GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Hemant Soren not to contest from Dumka in Jharkhand Lok Sabha polls

BJP renominated sitting MP Sunil Soren from Dumka but later withdrew his candidature in order to field Sita Soren from there

April 04, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will not contest from Dumka Lok Sabha seat as speculated earlier. File

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will not contest from Dumka Lok Sabha seat as speculated earlier. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on April 4 nominated its Shikaripada legislator Nalin Soren from the Dumka Lok Sabha seat, making it clear that jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren will not contest from the constituency as speculated earlier.

The party also fielded its Tundi MLA Mathura Prasad Mahto from Giridih Lok Sabha seat.

"The party has decided to field Nalin Soren from Dumka seat and Mathura Prasad Mahto from Giridih," a JMM official said.

The BJP has already nominated Sita Soren, former JMM MLA and sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, from the Dumka constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Notably, the saffron party had on March 2 renominated sitting MP Sunil Soren from Dumka but later withdrew his candidature in order to field Ms. Sita from there.

Sunil Soren had defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in the 2019 polls by a margin of 47,590 votes.

In a blow to the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Ms. Sita, a three-term MLA and elder daughter-in-law of party patriarch Shibu Soren, joined the BJP last month.

Ms. SIta alleged that she was "neglected by the JMM" and was in "isolation" after the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Jharkhand / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.